Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Firefighter injured battling Green Township blaze

The firefighter was evaluated a local hospital.
The firefighter was transported to Mercy West Hospital for evaluation.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A firefighter sent out a mayday call after falling through a hole in a Green Township apartment building early Monday evening, according to officials at the scene.

The fire broke out around 2:52 p.m. in the multifamily building on Ralph Avenue in Green Township.

The apartment unit was unoccupied at the time as the building is undergoing a renovation.

The firefighter was transported to Mercy West Hospital for evaluation.

Green Township Fire and EMS Public Information Office Mike Nie said the fire was confined to a 10x10′ space and was relatively small.

“The only odd thing is they did have a firefighter go through the floor. It created a mayday situation, but as it goes, it was very minor. He was transported to the hospital just to be checked out and he will probably be released shortly,” Nie said.

Green Township received mutual aid from the fire departments of Delhi Township, Miami Township, Cheviot and Cincinnati.

“That’s pretty normal,” Nie said. “We work with these departments on a day-to-day basis. We all train the same way. We all know each other. For us to all show up at a scene like this, this is not abnormal. We work together as one team.”

The cause of the fire isn’t yet known. Investigators are at the scene.

A firefighter was taken to the hospital for evaluation following a fire Monday afternoon in...
A firefighter was taken to the hospital for evaluation following a fire Monday afternoon in Green Township.(WXIX)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Keenan Daniels, 45, of Cincinnati, died in a crash that shut down the Glendale Milford Road...
Driver killed in I-75 crash in Evendale identified
Jeremy Duncan, 42, was arrested and charged with murder in connection with a shooting that...
Police arrest suspect in connection with fatal East Price Hill shooting
OSP was at the scene of a fatal car accident in Highland County early Sunday morning.
Driver dies in Highland County crash, troopers say
Paul Mitchell
Charges announced against SWAT standoff suspect accused of opening fire on police

Latest News

A 79-year-old man died early Monday from a Newport house fire over the weekend, according to...
79-year-old dead, grandson injured in Newport fire, officials say
Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens bring in millions for local governments. Photo provided:...
Report: Cincinnati Zoo brings in millions in tax revenue, boosts economy
Taste of Lebanon at St. Anthony's Church in Walnut Hills
British Airways begins their nonstop flights between CVG and London Heathrow Monday.
British Airways begins direct flights between CVG and London Heathrow