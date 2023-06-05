Firefighter injured battling Green Township blaze

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A firefighter sent out a mayday call after falling through a hole in a Green Township apartment building early Monday evening, according to officials at the scene.

The fire broke out around 2:52 p.m. in the multifamily building on Ralph Avenue in Green Township.

The apartment unit was unoccupied at the time as the building is undergoing a renovation.

The firefighter was transported to Mercy West Hospital for evaluation.

Green Township Fire and EMS Public Information Office Mike Nie said the fire was confined to a 10x10′ space and was relatively small.

“The only odd thing is they did have a firefighter go through the floor. It created a mayday situation, but as it goes, it was very minor. He was transported to the hospital just to be checked out and he will probably be released shortly,” Nie said.

Green Township received mutual aid from the fire departments of Delhi Township, Miami Township, Cheviot and Cincinnati.

“That’s pretty normal,” Nie said. “We work with these departments on a day-to-day basis. We all train the same way. We all know each other. For us to all show up at a scene like this, this is not abnormal. We work together as one team.”

The cause of the fire isn’t yet known. Investigators are at the scene.

A firefighter was taken to the hospital for evaluation following a fire Monday afternoon in Green Township. (WXIX)

