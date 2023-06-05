Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Have you seen him? Norwood police search for missing 17-year-old

Joseph Ponce Flores, 17, was last seen leaving his job at Rookwood Exchange “after experiencing...
Joseph Ponce Flores, 17, was last seen leaving his job at Rookwood Exchange “after experiencing a mental health episode,” police wrote in a news release Sunday night.(Provided by Norwood Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORWOOD, Ohio (WXIX) - Norwood police say they are searching for a missing teenager.

Joseph Ponce Flores, 17, was last seen leaving his job at Rookwood Exchange “after experiencing a mental health episode,” police wrote in a news release Sunday night.

Anyone who sees him is urged to call their local police department, Norwood police say.

If anyone has information that would help Norwood police find him, call Norwood police/Hamilton County Communications Center: 513-458-4521.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
The Vogt family, owners of the popular Batesville farm, is grieving after their patriarch died...
Beloved owner of popular Tri-State farm dies in accident, sheriff says
A prominent local businessman with more than four decades in the automobile industry is the...
Arrest made in road-rage shooting death of prominent Cincinnati-area businessman
3 shot in Winton Terrace neighborhood
3 people shot in Winton Terrace, police say
Randall Mickey, 37, is facing one count of murder in connection with a road-rage shooting that...
$1 million bond set for suspect in road-rage shooting death of prominent Cincinnati-area businessman

Latest News

St. Bernard police are seeking the public’s help to identify these two suspects accused of...
Recognize these women? Police seek public’s help to ID credit card fraud suspects
This was a violent weekend in the city of Cincinnati with eight shootings including a...
Violent weekend in Cincinnati with 8 shootings and 2 officers fired at
A city parking enforcement officer was shot at over the weekend, according to Cincinnati police.
Cincinnati parking enforcement officer shot at
Cincinnati police arrested a suspect after they say that suspect shot at them.
Police: Teen fired shots at officer in Westwood