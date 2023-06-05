‘Hot Honey Crunch’: Graeter’s announces new bonus flavor

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Graeter’s Ice Cream just released its second bonus flavor of the summer season.

“Hot Honey Crunch” is made with crunchy honeycomb and sweet icing pieces “combined with a little heat in this hot honey ice cream,” the company announced early Monday.

Five new bonus flavors are being released throughout the summer in Graeter’s scoop shops and online.

Each bonus flavor is considered a “Limited Time Only” flavor, and once the flavor is gone it is retired for the year.

The first one was released last month: Dough’licious is a caramel brownie batter ice cream loaded with peanut butter dough, cookie dough, and brownie pieces.

To learn more about Graeter’s Ice Cream or to buy the Bonus Flavors online, visit https://www.graeters.com or visit Graeter’s on social media @Graeters

☀️Summer BONUS flavors are here!☀️

We’re kicking off summer with a burst of flavor. Introducing our first bonus flavor of the season: DOUGH’LICIOUS. This decadent caramel brownie batter ice cream is packed with peanut butter dough, cookie dough & fudge brownie pieces. Don’t miss… pic.twitter.com/ZYfzZGcQjm — Graeter's Ice Cream (@graeters) May 15, 2023

