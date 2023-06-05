Contests
‘Hot Honey Crunch: Graeter’s releases new bonus flavor

Graeter's just released their second bonus flavor ice cream of the summer.(Provided by Graeter's)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 12:44 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Graeter’s Ice Cream just released its second bonus flavor of the summer season.

“Hot Honey Crunch” is made with crunchy honeycomb and sweet icing pieces “combined with a little heat in this hot honey ice cream,” the company announced early Monday.

Five new bonus flavors are being released throughout the summer in Graeter’s scoop shops and online.

Each bonus flavor is considered a “Limited Time Only” flavor, and once the flavor is gone it is retired for the year.

The first one was released last month: Dough’licious is a caramel brownie batter ice cream loaded with peanut butter dough, cookie dough, and brownie pieces.

To learn more about Graeter’s Ice Cream or to buy the Bonus Flavors online, visit https://www.graeters.com or visit Graeter’s on social media @Graeters

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

