Missing Norwood teen found safe, police say

Joseph Ponce Flores, 17, was found safe overnight, Norwood police say.
Joseph Ponce Flores, 17, was found safe overnight, Norwood police say.(Provided by Norwood Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
UPDATE: Joseph Flores was found safe early Monday, Norwood police say.

Earlier Story:

NORWOOD, Ohio (WXIX) - Norwood police say they are searching for a missing teenager.

Joseph Ponce Flores, 17, was last seen leaving his job at Rookwood Exchange “after experiencing a mental health episode,” police wrote in a news release Sunday night.

Anyone who sees him is urged to call their local police department, Norwood police say.

If anyone has information that would help Norwood police find him, call Norwood police/Hamilton County Communications Center: 513-458-4521.

