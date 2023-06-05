Missing Norwood teen found safe, police say

UPDATE: Joseph Flores was found safe early Monday, Norwood police say.

Earlier Story:

NORWOOD, Ohio (WXIX) - Norwood police say they are searching for a missing teenager.

Joseph Ponce Flores, 17, was last seen leaving his job at Rookwood Exchange “after experiencing a mental health episode,” police wrote in a news release Sunday night.

Anyone who sees him is urged to call their local police department, Norwood police say.

If anyone has information that would help Norwood police find him, call Norwood police/Hamilton County Communications Center: 513-458-4521.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.