New playground equipment added to pair of Newport parks

Buena Vista Park has added new slides, climbing structures and more just in time for summer.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - New playground equipment is being added to Newport’s Buena Vista Park and Ralph Mussman Recreation Complex.

Slides, climbing structures and more are now ready at Buena Vista Park on W. 12th Street, according to Newport City Manager Tom Fromme.

New playground equipment is also coming soon to Ralph Mussman Recreation Complex, which is near Newport High School, Fromme added.

“We are immensely proud of our City parks and are excited that we can enhance two of our parks with new playground equipment,” said Newport Mayor Tom Guidugli Jr. “Parks are not only where kids go to play, meet their friends, and have fun. They are also special places where families can go spend time together. Parks continuously improve the quality of life of Newport and are great amenities for our residents to enjoy.”

