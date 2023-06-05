Contests
Ohio fire department discovers 118-year-old time capsule. Here’s what was inside

A 118-year-old time capsule was discovered in Marion, Ohio by off duty firefighters.
By Victoria Moorwood
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MARION, Ohio (ENQUIRER) - An Ohio fire department recently discovered and opened a 118-year-old time capsule.

Off-duty firefighters in Marion, Ohio, were removing a cornerstone from the old Marion Fire Department that was set to be demolished. According to the department’s Facebook post, they discovered a copper box hidden inside the cornerstone, which turned out to be a time capsule from 1905.

Officials opened the soldered-shut box Wednesday, the Marion Star reported.

The fire department shared the contents of the capsule in a public unveiling, which included: Marion Fire Department badges from the early 1900s, a roster of 1905 city officials, Marion Daily Star newspapers from July of 1905, an 1878 invitation from the Delphos Fire Department for the Northwestern Ohio Volunteer Fireman’s Association Fireman’s Games and more.

The capsule also contained a letter from then-Chief McFarland stating that the cornerstone was set on July 20, 1905, along with firefighters’ names.

The capsule’s contents will be kept at the Marion County Historical Society until they can be displayed at the new Marion Fire Department, which is being constructed, the department said on Facebook.

This story was written by our media partners at The Cincinnati Enquirer.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved

