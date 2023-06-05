Recognize these women? Police seek public’s help to ID credit card fraud suspects

ST. BERNARD, Ohio (WXIX) - Recognize these women?

St. Bernard police are seeking the public’s help to identify these two suspects accused of trying to use a stolen credit card.

Officers say a victim called police after her bank alerted her that her credit card was fraudulently used at HD Beauty Supply on Race Street in Over-the-Rhine.

The victim says someone took her credit cards out of her wallet when she left them in her car last week.

Police say the two women pictured in surveillance video from the store attempted to use one of the stolen credit cards.

If you recognize these women, please call St. Bernard Police: 513-242-2727.

