Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Report: Cincinnati Zoo brings in millions in tax revenue, boosts economy

Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens bring in millions for local governments. Photo provided:...
Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens bring in millions for local governments. Photo provided: Cincinnati Zoo.(Cincinnati Zoo)
By Mary LeBus
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens is home to over X species and brings in millions of visitors from all over Ohio and out of town every year. But the zoo is not just another Tri-State attraction, it is also a money-making hub for Hamilton County.

From 2020-2023, the Cincinnati Zoo generated $679.9 million (about $169.9 million each year) and brought in $34 million in tax revenue for state and local governments, according to the University of Cincinnati Economics Center’s report.

“We’re a world-class zoo, and that’s why we attract 1.7 million visitors annually,” Cincinnati Zoo Director Thane Maynard said. “Our partnership with Hamilton County is one of the reasons that our relatively small Zoo has been able to achieve greatness and everyone in the County shares in our success. The new UC report clearly shows that we deliver an astounding return on investment!”

For each fiscal year, a survey was distributed to visitors requesting their zip codes, average spending on food, drink, retail shopping and lodging for every trip to the Cincinnati Zoo.

Individuals who were not from Hamilton County contributed new money to the local economy, which would not have happened had it not been for the zoo, the report explained.

According to the study, the zoo was able to leverage the tax levy funding given to them by the county. On average, for every dollar of tax levy funding, the zoo made $10 in economic benefits, thanks to nonlocal spenders.

The study found from 2020-2023, the result of nonlocal spenders’ total output for a trip to the zoo was $275 million total ($68.7 million annually on average).

Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden. Photo provided: Cincinnati Zoo.
Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden. Photo provided: Cincinnati Zoo.(Cincinnati Zoo)

“The Cincinnati Zoo is foundational to the Cincinnati region’s economic and societal well-being,” said Brad Evans, project director at the University of Cincinnati Economics Center. “In addition to the qualitative benefits it provides, the Zoo also, directly and indirectly, supports the local economy. During the four-year period that we studied, the Zoo led to or supported the employment of 8,825 individuals, which created, sustained, and supported a total of $295.9 million in wages being paid.”

In addition to the economic impact, the Cincinnati Zoo made its name known on social media and now has the largest following of any other zoo in the world.

From fiscal years 2022 and 2023, the zoo generated $47.6 million total from its social media performance, the report indicated.

Social Media PlatformsFollowers
Facebook4.48 million
Instagram726 K
Twitter352.5 K
TikTok1.3 million
Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens bring in millions for local governments. Photo provided:...
Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens bring in millions for local governments. Photo provided: Cincinnati Zoo(Cincinnati Zoo)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Jeremy Duncan, 42, was arrested and charged with murder in connection with a shooting that...
Police arrest suspect in connection with fatal East Price Hill shooting
OSP was at the scene of a fatal car accident in Highland County early Sunday morning.
Driver dies in Highland County crash, troopers say
Paul Mitchell
Charges announced against SWAT standoff suspect accused of opening fire on police
3 shot in Winton Terrace neighborhood
3 people shot in Winton Terrace, police say

Latest News

A 79-year-old man died early Monday from a Newport house fire over the weekend, according to...
79-year-old dead, teen injured in Newport fire, officials say
Taste of Lebanon at St. Anthony's Church in Walnut Hills
British Airways begins their nonstop flights between CVG and London Heathrow Monday.
British Airways begins direct flights between CVG and London Heathrow
Remaining hazy and dry with cooler weather on the way