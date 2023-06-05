Serious crash closes Glendale Milford exit on I-75 in Evendale

EVENDALE, Ohio (WXIX) - A single-vehicle serious crash on Interstate 75 has shut down the Glendale-Milford Road exit off the southbound lanes in Evendale, police say.

Evendale officers responded to reports of a wrong-way crash with a vehicle from the northbound lanes crossing to the southbound lanes at 10:26 p.m., according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

The vehicle struck a wall and trapped the driver, who was reported to be not breathing, according to the initial dispatch reports.

No one has been transported to a hospital, dispatchers confirm.

Police declined to discuss the driver’s condition.

It’s not clear when the exit will reopen. Police said they did not know.

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office said they had no updates to provide.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.