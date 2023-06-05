Serious crash on I-75 in Evendale overnight

EVENDALE, Ohio (WXIX) - Evendale police confirm they are investigating a single-vehicle crash that shut down the Glendale Milford Road exit off southbound Interstate 75 overnight.

The exit reopened early Monday.

Evendale officers responded to a 10:26 p.m. report of a wrong-way crash on the highway, according to Hamilton County dispatchers. A northbound vehicle crossed into the southbound lanes and struck a wall.

The driver was trapped and not breathing, according to the initial emergency communication reports.

No one was transported to a hospital, dispatchers confirm.

Evendale police declined to discuss the driver’s condition.

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office said they had no information.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story.

