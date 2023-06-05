Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Sheriff: Neighbor feud over playing children ends with Florida mother dead

A woman was shot after a “neighborhood feud” involving children, the Marion County sheriff said.
A woman was shot after a “neighborhood feud” involving children, the Marion County sheriff said.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (AP) — A two-and-a-half-year neighborhood feud over playing children has ended in a Florida mother’s fatal shooting, officials said Monday.

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods said at a news conference Monday that deputies responding to a trespassing call at an Ocala home Friday night found Ajike Owens suffering from gunshot wounds. The 35-year-old woman was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died. Ocala is about 70 miles (110 kilometers) northwest of Orlando.

Woods said deputies have responded at least a half-dozen times since January 2021 regarding the dispute between Owens and the woman who eventually shot her. The sheriff’s office hasn’t arrested or identified the shooter. Woods said detectives are working with the State Attorney’s Office, and they must investigate possible self-defense claims before they can move forward with any criminal charges.

A woman was shot after a “neighborhood feud” involving children, the Marion County sheriff said. (WESH)

Before the shooting, Owens’ children had been playing in a field near the shooter’s apartment, officials said. At some point, the woman yelled at the children and threw a pair of skates, which hit one of the children, Woods said. When Owens later confronted the woman at her apartment, an argument ensued, and the woman shot Owens through the front door, investigators said.

Owens’ mother, Pamela Dias, said during a vigil Monday afternoon that she was seeking justice for her daughter and her grandchildren.

“My daughter, my grandchildren’s mother, was shot and killed with her 9-year-old son standing next to her,” Dias said. “She had no weapon. She posed no imminent threat to anyone.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Keenan Daniels, 45, of Cincinnati, died in a crash that shut down the Glendale Milford Road...
Driver killed in I-75 crash in Evendale identified
Jeremy Duncan, 42, was arrested and charged with murder in connection with a shooting that...
Police arrest suspect in connection with fatal East Price Hill shooting
OSP was at the scene of a fatal car accident in Highland County early Sunday morning.
Driver dies in Highland County crash, troopers say
Paul Mitchell
Charges announced against SWAT standoff suspect accused of opening fire on police

Latest News

Authorities secure the entrance to Mine Bank Trail, an access point to the rescue operation...
Unresponsive pilot seen slumped over before deadly Virginia plane crash, officials say
FILE - FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies during the House Appropriations subcommittee on...
House Republicans ready contempt vote against FBI director Wray over Biden document
Tri-State Marine veteran in need of service dog raising money
Tri-State Marine veteran in need of service dog raising money
Alaska’s lawmakers respond to report of attempted Chinese spying in Alaska
Alaska’s lawmakers respond to report of attempted Chinese spying in Alaska
President Joe Biden welcomes the Kansas City Chiefs to the White House in Washington, Monday,...
Biden says Chiefs ‘building a dynasty’ as he hosts Kansas City Super Bowl champs at White House