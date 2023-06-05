SWAT situation underway in East Price Hill

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A SWAT situation is underway in East Price Hill, Cincinnati police confirm.

Shots were fired at officers around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Glenway Avenue and Wells Street, police say.

No immediate injuries were reported.

#BREAKING: Police confirm someone fired shots at police just before it got dark. The SWAT team is out here on Glenway and Wells in East Price Hill ⁦@FOX19⁩ pic.twitter.com/wI9QTruBQ9 — Morgan Parrish (@MorganParrishTV) June 5, 2023

The SWAT situation and officers being fired at comes at the end of a particularly violent weekend in Cincinnati.

Eight people have been shot in the city since Friday - including a 7-year-old girl as she played outside in North Avondale - and two officers were shot at, according to police.

One was a city parking enforcement officer in West Price Hill Friday night. The other is a Cincinnati Police officer in Westwood Sunday afternoon.

