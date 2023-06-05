SWAT situation underway in East Price Hill
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A SWAT situation is underway in East Price Hill, Cincinnati police confirm.
Shots were fired at officers around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Glenway Avenue and Wells Street, police say.
No immediate injuries were reported.
The SWAT situation and officers being fired at comes at the end of a particularly violent weekend in Cincinnati.
Eight people have been shot in the city since Friday - including a 7-year-old girl as she played outside in North Avondale - and two officers were shot at, according to police.
One was a city parking enforcement officer in West Price Hill Friday night. The other is a Cincinnati Police officer in Westwood Sunday afternoon.
