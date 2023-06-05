Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

SWAT situation underway in East Price Hill

A SWAT situation is underway in East Price Hill, Cincinnati police confirm.
A SWAT situation is underway in East Price Hill, Cincinnati police confirm.(FOX19 NOW/file)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A SWAT situation is underway in East Price Hill, Cincinnati police confirm.

Shots were fired at officers around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Glenway Avenue and Wells Street, police say.

No immediate injuries were reported.

The SWAT situation and officers being fired at comes at the end of a particularly violent weekend in Cincinnati.

Eight people have been shot in the city since Friday - including a 7-year-old girl as she played outside in North Avondale - and two officers were shot at, according to police.

One was a city parking enforcement officer in West Price Hill Friday night. The other is a Cincinnati Police officer in Westwood Sunday afternoon.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
The Vogt family, owners of the popular Batesville farm, is grieving after their patriarch died...
Beloved owner of popular Tri-State farm dies in accident, sheriff says
A prominent local businessman with more than four decades in the automobile industry is the...
Arrest made in road-rage shooting death of prominent Cincinnati-area businessman
3 shot in Winton Terrace neighborhood
3 people shot in Winton Terrace, police say
Randall Mickey, 37, is facing one count of murder in connection with a road-rage shooting that...
$1 million bond set for suspect in road-rage shooting death of prominent Cincinnati-area businessman

Latest News

St. Bernard police are seeking the public’s help to identify these two suspects accused of...
Recognize these women? Police seek public’s help to ID credit card fraud suspects
Joseph Ponce Flores, 17, was last seen leaving his job at Rookwood Exchange “after experiencing...
Have you seen him? Norwood police search for missing 17-year-old
This was a violent weekend in the city of Cincinnati with eight shootings including a...
Violent weekend in Cincinnati with 8 shootings and 2 officers fired at
A city parking enforcement officer was shot at over the weekend, according to Cincinnati police.
Cincinnati parking enforcement officer shot at