SWAT standoff ends with barricaded gunman surrendering, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A seven-hour SWAT standoff with a barricaded gunman who fired several shots at Cincinnati police ended peacefully with the suspect surrendering early Monday, a police spokesman tells FOX19 NOW.

Paul Mitchell, 49, was taken into custody at 12:35 a.m., Lt. Jonathan Cunningham says. No charges have been announced yet.

No injuries were reported, according to Lt. Cunningham.

It all started as an unknown trouble run to the area of Glenway Avenue and Wells Street at 5:19 p.m. Sunday to the residence

Mitchell was in the home with a female victim when police arrived. He refused to come out and then fired several shots at police sometime between 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m., Lt. Cunningham said.

Then, he let the woman leave,

“It was quite a few rounds fired out the door toward the officers. It took a lot of patience and training. The negotiators did an outstanding job,” Lt. Cunningham said.

Police are now searching the home.

Lt. Cunningham said he was not sure what kind of gun or ammunition Mitchell had.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story.

#BREAKING: Police confirm someone fired shots at police just before it got dark. The SWAT team is out here on Glenway and Wells in East Price Hill ⁦@FOX19⁩ pic.twitter.com/wI9QTruBQ9 — Morgan Parrish (@MorganParrishTV) June 5, 2023

This all comes at the end of a particularly violent weekend in Cincinnati.

Eight people have been shot in the city since Friday - including a 7-year-old girl as she played outside in North Avondale - and two officers were shot at, according to police.

One was a city parking enforcement officer in West Price Hill Friday night. The other is a Cincinnati Police officer in Westwood Sunday afternoon.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.