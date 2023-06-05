Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

SWAT standoff ends with barricaded gunman surrendering, police say

A seven-hour SWAT standoff with a barricaded gunman who fired several shots at Cincinnati...
A seven-hour SWAT standoff with a barricaded gunman who fired several shots at Cincinnati police ended peacefully with the suspect surrendering early Monday, a police spokesman tells FOX19 NOW.(FOX19 NOW/file)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Morgan Parrish
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A seven-hour SWAT standoff with a barricaded gunman who fired several shots at Cincinnati police ended peacefully with the suspect surrendering early Monday, a police spokesman tells FOX19 NOW.

Paul Mitchell, 49, was taken into custody at 12:35 a.m., Lt. Jonathan Cunningham says. No charges have been announced yet.

No injuries were reported, according to Lt. Cunningham.

It all started as an unknown trouble run to the area of Glenway Avenue and Wells Street at 5:19 p.m. Sunday to the residence

Mitchell was in the home with a female victim when police arrived. He refused to come out and then fired several shots at police sometime between 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m., Lt. Cunningham said.

Then, he let the woman leave,

“It was quite a few rounds fired out the door toward the officers. It took a lot of patience and training. The negotiators did an outstanding job,” Lt. Cunningham said.

Police are now searching the home.

Lt. Cunningham said he was not sure what kind of gun or ammunition Mitchell had.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story.

This all comes at the end of a particularly violent weekend in Cincinnati.

Eight people have been shot in the city since Friday - including a 7-year-old girl as she played outside in North Avondale - and two officers were shot at, according to police.

One was a city parking enforcement officer in West Price Hill Friday night. The other is a Cincinnati Police officer in Westwood Sunday afternoon.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Jeremy Duncan, 42, was arrested and charged with murder in connection with a shooting that...
Police arrest suspect in connection with fatal East Price Hill shooting
OSP was at the scene of a fatal car accident in Highland County early Sunday morning.
Driver dies in Highland County crash, troopers say
3 shot in Winton Terrace neighborhood
3 people shot in Winton Terrace, police say
A St. Louis teenager has received an outpouring of support after walking nearly two hours to...
Teen gifted new bike after walking 6 miles to graduation; family receives minivan

Latest News

Graeter's just released their second bonus flavor ice cream of the summer.
‘Hot Honey Crunch: Graeter’s releases new bonus flavor
A single-vehicle serious crash on Interstate 75 has shut down the Glendale-Milford Road exit...
Serious crash closes Glendale Milford exit on I-75 in Evendale
St. Bernard police are seeking the public’s help to identify these two suspects accused of...
Recognize these women? Police seek public’s help to ID credit card fraud suspects
Joseph Ponce Flores, 17, was last seen leaving his job at Rookwood Exchange “after experiencing...
Have you seen him? Norwood police search for missing 17-year-old