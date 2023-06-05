Tri-State Marine veteran in need of service dog raising money

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Marine veteran, who was honorably discharged, is raising money to get a service dog.

FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell talked with the man and his family about their efforts to get a service dog.

A Marine veteran, who was honorably discharged, is raising money to get a service dog.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.