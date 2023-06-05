Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Tri-State Marine veteran in need of service dog raising money

Tri-State Marine veteran in need of service dog raising money
Tri-State Marine veteran in need of service dog raising money
By Jason Maxwell
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Marine veteran, who was honorably discharged, is raising money to get a service dog.

FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell talked with the man and his family about their efforts to get a service dog.

A Marine veteran, who was honorably discharged, is raising money to get a service dog.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Keenan Daniels, 45, of Cincinnati, died in a crash that shut down the Glendale Milford Road...
Driver killed in I-75 crash in Evendale identified
Jeremy Duncan, 42, was arrested and charged with murder in connection with a shooting that...
Police arrest suspect in connection with fatal East Price Hill shooting
OSP was at the scene of a fatal car accident in Highland County early Sunday morning.
Driver dies in Highland County crash, troopers say
Paul Mitchell
Charges announced against SWAT standoff suspect accused of opening fire on police

Latest News

A firefighter was taken to the hospital for evaluation while fighting a fire at an apartment...
Firefighter injured battling Green Township blaze
A 79-year-old man died early Monday from a Newport house fire over the weekend, according to...
79-year-old dead, grandson injured in Newport fire, officials say
Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens bring in millions for local governments. Photo provided:...
Report: Cincinnati Zoo brings in millions in tax revenue, boosts economy
Taste of Lebanon at St. Anthony's Church in Walnut Hills