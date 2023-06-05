Violent weekend in Cincinnati with 8 shootings and 2 officers fired at

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - This was a violent weekend in the city of Cincinnati with eight shootings including a 7-year-old girl playing outside and two officers who were shot at since Friday.

Overall in the past week now, city data shows there were more than a dozen shooting victims, including several juveniles.

“Everyone deserves to feel safe in their neighborhood,” Cincinnati City Councilman Seth Walsh said Sunday night.

“Getting illegal guns off the street and getting to root causes of crime is a top priority for the council, and that will be reflected in this year’s budget. This weekend has been a tragedy. My heart goes out to all involved.”

Here’s a roundup of the shootings over the past five days:

Sunday

Cincinnati police confirm they arrested a 14-year-old boy and say he shot at an officer at about 1:40 p.m. on Evergreen Avenue in Westwood. The officer was not hit.

A man was shot in his vehicle just north of McDonald’son Reading Road and Seymour Avenue in Roselawn at about 5:30 a.m. He drove into the McDonald’s parking lot for help. Further details were not available.

Someone was shot near Brandy’s Lounge at 7751 Reading Road around 5:50 a.m. Further details were not available.

Saturday

A 7-year-old girl was shot in her stomach as she played in a courtyard at about 9:45 p.m. in the 3700 block of Reading Road in North Avondale, police tell FOX19 NOW. She was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, where she was listed in stable condition at the last check.

A 43-year-old woman was gunned down in a domestic-related incident around the same time in the 900 block of Enright Avenue in East Price Hill. Homicide investigators arrested the suspect overnight.

Three people were shot in a drive-by shooting outside Jacob’s Market in the 4600 block of Kings Run Drive in Winton Terrace about 8 p.m. Saturday. Several shell casings were recovered at the scene. The victims are all men: 18, 35 and 37. Police say they are all expected to recover.

Police say their ShotSpotter gunshot detection system reported 29 total shots were fired in an early morning shooting in East Pirce Hill. It was reported at 12:07 a.m. on Mansion Avenue and the victim was found lying in the intersection of Mansion Avenue and Warsaw Avenue with a gunshot wound to his left buttock. He is expected to recover. Police later found a gun in the 3400 block of Warsaw Avenue.

Friday

A 21-year-old man was shot on Harrison Avenue in Westwood around 2 a.m., police say. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

Two men were shot at an apartment complex in the 500 block of West Liberty Street near Linn Street at about 5 a.m. One was shot in his hand and the other was shot in his leg, police say. Both are expected to recover.

That afternoon, Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval talked with FOX19 NOW about his plan to help reduce gun violence in the city: “Year over year, violent crimes in District 1 are up 24% and when they take the kind of three-year average measures that are being put in place in Over-The-Rhine, are they working? They are working in some instances, and in other instances, they are making a difference but slowly.”

Shortly after 6:30 p.m. that night, a city parking enforcement officer was shot at when he asked someone to move a vehicle from a no-parking zone on Wyoming Avenue in West Price Hill. The officer was not hit, but his vehicle was at least three times, officers say.

Thursday

A man was shot in the leg at Livingston and Linn streets around 1:30 a.m. Police say he is expected to recover. No arrests were announced.

Wednesday

A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed on Enright Avenue around 5:30 a.m.

Late that afternoon, three juveniles and one man in his 20s were shot in Over-the-Rhine . All of the victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

