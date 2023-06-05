Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Woman in custody after refusing tuberculosis treatment for more than a year, police say

The woman was detained at her home on Friday and booked into a negative pressure room at the...
The woman was detained at her home on Friday and booked into a negative pressure room at the Pierce County Jail.(KING via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TACOMA, Wash. (CNN) – After evading treatment for more than a year, a Washington state woman with tuberculosis is now in police custody.

She was detained at her home on Friday and booked into a negative pressure room at the Pierce County Jail.

The room is set up for isolation and treatment because of the risk her tuberculosis could pose to others.

A judge first ordered her to be detained in January of last year and issued a civil arrest warrant in March. Then in April, the judge found her to be in contempt of court after she refused treatment.

There’s no timeline for her release.

Sgt. Darren Moss Jr. with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said the woman will not face charges because it is a civil case.

“There’s no sentencing. It’s not a criminal case. The prosecutor’s office is not involved,” Moss said. “So, this is going to be dependent upon her care, the court’s decisions, and the health department.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Jeremy Duncan, 42, was arrested and charged with murder in connection with a shooting that...
Police arrest suspect in connection with fatal East Price Hill shooting
OSP was at the scene of a fatal car accident in Highland County early Sunday morning.
Driver dies in Highland County crash, troopers say
Paul Mitchell
Charges announced against SWAT standoff suspect accused of opening fire on police
3 shot in Winton Terrace neighborhood
3 people shot in Winton Terrace, police say

Latest News

The pair scatter throughout Larson’s restaurant with their faces covered with bandana scarves.
Burglary suspects caught on camera breaking in through wall to enter restaurant
The driver of a Ferrari was clocked going 178 mph on the highway heading southbound out of the...
Ferrari clocked going 178 mph on state highway, authorities say
British Airways begins their nonstop flights between CVG and London Heathrow Monday.
British Airways begins direct flights between CVG and London Heathrow
Remaining hazy and dry with cooler weather on the way
Northern Kentucky Pride events