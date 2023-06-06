15 shootings in 3 days: How will Cincinnati leaders address gun violence

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Following 15 shootings in a three-day period in Cincinnati, city leaders are now being asked how they plan to address gun violence.

The number of shootings so far in 2023 is on par with recent years, according to data from the City of Cincinnati.

The number that does stand out though is how many of the shootings involve juveniles.

Thirtytwo juveniles have been shot so far this year, the city’s data shows. That is the highest number of juveniles that have been shot since Cincinnati started keeping online records of shooting data in 2008.

On Sunday, Cincinnati police said an officer was shot at by a 14-year-old in Westwood. A day earlier, a 7-year-old girl was shot in North Avondale while she played outside, according to police. That same Saturday, a 16-year-old girl was shot on Linn Street.

On Wednesday of that week, a 15-year-old was shot and killed on Enright Avenue and three juveniles were injured in a separate shooting in Over-the-Rhine.

Cincinnati Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney talked with FOX19 NOW and highlighted the money the city is putting towards gun violence, including allocating funds toward adding police recruits and funding neighborhood groups that aim to help kids stay on the right track.

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval talked last week about his plan to reduce gun violence: “Year over year, violent crimes in District 1 are up 24% and when they take the kind of three-year average measures that are being put in place in Over-The-Rhine, are they working? They are working in some instances, and in other instances, they are making a difference but slowly.”

