2 motorcyclists flown to hospital in NKY crashes

Police responded to two separate motorcycle crashes in Pendleton County Monday night.
Police responded to two separate motorcycle crashes in Pendleton County Monday night.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
FALMOUTH, Ky. (WXIX) - Two separate motorcycle crashes resulted in injuries Monday night in Pendleton County, according to a county spokesperson.

The first happened around 7 p.m. on KY-17. A medical helicopter transported the victim to an area hospital.

The second happened about an hour later on Hog Ridge Road in Falmouth. The victim was also transported to a hospital by medical helicopter.

In both crashes, the motorcycle was the only vehicle involved.

The conditions of the riders is unknown.

