2 motorcyclists flown to hospital in NKY crashes

FALMOUTH, Ky. (WXIX) - Two separate motorcycle crashes resulted in injuries Monday night in Pendleton County, according to a county spokesperson.

The first happened around 7 p.m. on KY-17. A medical helicopter transported the victim to an area hospital.

The second happened about an hour later on Hog Ridge Road in Falmouth. The victim was also transported to a hospital by medical helicopter.

In both crashes, the motorcycle was the only vehicle involved.

The conditions of the riders is unknown.

