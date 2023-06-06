Cincinnati DoorDash driver’s car stolen with her dog inside

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman is without her dog and her car after both were stolen while she was picking up a DoorDash order in Clifton.

Makeya Brown says it happened shortly after 1 a.m. on May 21. She was picking up an order from Insomnia Cookies on Calhoun Street.

Oliver, her 1-year-old Maltese mix, was sitting inside her Infiniti SUV with her 5-year-old daughter, Autumn. Then Autumn came up and told Brown the unthinkable had happened.

“The car was gone, and she said, ‘They took Oliver!’” Brown recalled Monday.

Brown says the thief told her daughter to get out before stealing the car. She says the person may not have known Oliver was inside.

“I was thankful that they told her to get out of the car,” Brown said of Autumn. “I had never seen my daughter get that upset or cry like she did.”

Brown says she was still in shock when she called the police.

“I never thought Cincinnati was like this,” she said.

Cincinnati police data show auto thefts in Clifton are on the rise. Twenty cars have been stolen in the neighborhood in May, and since the beginning of the year, a total of 66 auto thefts have occurred in Clifton as compared to 11 at this time last year.

Brown is still searching for her car and her pup.

“He’s not just a dog, he’s a part of the family,” she said. “It’s really hard, because everytime I’m home, it’s empty. He’s not there wagging his tail, trying to lick my face. It’s really hard.”

But Brown says she and her daughter aren’t going to give up searching for Oliver.

“She still has faith that he’s going to come home,” Brown said.

If you have any information, you’re urged to call Cincinnati police.

