Cincinnati Museum Center’s adults-only night to return this fall

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tickets for the Cincinnati Museum Center’s adults-only night are on sale now for a discounted price.

Layers of Discovery will let adults know what it is like to be in the museum after it closes on November 3.

Adults will be able to drink with the dinosaurs, enjoy specialty cuisine and roam the entirety of the Cincinnati Museum Center.

“Everyone wants to know what happens in the museum after hours,” President and CEO of the Cincinnati Museum Center Elizabeth Pierce said. “This is your chance to find out. Layers of Discovery encourages you to work your way through the layers of our building, through the layers of our content and to discover a museum you thought you knew but turns out is even cooler than you remember. And to do it all with a drink in your hand.”

All proceeds from the evening event will support the museum’s Champion More Curiosity campaign, a fund that will help pay for 15 new exhibits.

Last year’s Layers of Discovery raised over $250,000 and hosted 750 guests, the museum spokesperson said.

Early bird tickets are on sale now until October 4 for $175. After that, the ticket prices will raise to $225.

Host/Hostess packages are available for $500 and include two VIP tickets with one-hour early admission and an exclusive VIP experience.

Tickets can be bought at this link.

