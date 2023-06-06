Clermont County on discolored drinking water: It’s safe, but think twice about your laundry

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Notice strangely colored water coming out of your taps in Clermont County? You’re not alone.

Residents across the county are experiencing water tinted red, yellow or brown.

The county’s official Facebook page acknowledged the issue in a post Monday afternoon, saying the Clermont County Water Resources Department is working on it.

“We do not know how quickly this issue will be resolved, so we ask for your patience,” the post reads.

The county says the issue isn’t isolated to any particular area of the water system and traces back to the recent hot and dry weather.

“Water demand from our customers has increased significantly,” the post reads. “The high demand has resulted in increased water velocities throughout our water distribution system, which has re-suspended (’stirred up’) iron and manganese deposits within the pipes.”

The county says the water is safe to drink despite the levels of iron and manganese and the unappealing tea-like look.

But residents will want to think twice about washing their white or light-colored clothes in it. Those who have already done so can try using an oxidizing cleaner like Oxyclean to remove any discoloration, the county says.

