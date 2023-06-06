Convicted Butler County killer up for parole in June

BUTLER COUNT, Ohio (WXIX) - The man convicted of killing a 16-year-old girl decades ago is up for parole in June, but Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser says he will do everything to keep the man in prison.

James Findley, 81, has spent most of his life in jail following the murder of 16-year-old Cheryl Segal in 1970.

The teen’s body was found on the bank of Gregory Creek in Fairfield Township. She had been shot in the head, slash marks across her throat and body with a “Z” carved into her chest.

“The purpose of all of that was so that [Findley] could get a patch for his motorcycle jacket for a motorcycle club that he belonged to, called the Iron Horsemen, which in those days, and I believe still today, had a reputation for violence and criminal activity,” explained Prosecutor Gmoser.

The Butler County prosecutor has been on the case from the beginning.

Gmoser was a law clerk when the murder happened and had a front-row seat to Findley’s trial.

“So, the particular case is kind of burned into my memory, which had always been pretty good, but even more so with the facts to that particular case,” Gmoser says decades later.

Findley was initially sentenced to death, but before he could be executed, the Supreme Court ruled it unconstitutional.

Every few years, Findley appears before the Ohio Parole Board to make a case for his freedom.

His plea has been denied each time in the past and will continue to be in the future so long as Prosecutor Gmoser has his say.

“I am hopeful that they will continue to deny him parole,” said Gmoser. “Because he is a person, who really by luck, and luck alone, was able to avoid the death penalty.”

The parole board will hear Findley’s case sometime in June. The specific date has not been released.

