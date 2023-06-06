Driver arrested in deadly head-on NKY crash, police say

GRANT COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A man is behind bars on charges related to a deadly head-on crash in Williamstown, according to Kentucky State Police.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. on May 17 in the 740 block of South Main Street/US-25. The road was closed for more than four hours afterward.

One person died. A second person was transported by Air Care to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Neither victim has been identified, and the condition of the second person is unknown.

KSP on Monday announced the arrest of 32-year-old Daniel Jones McDaniel II on charges of OVI, vehicular homicide and criminal mischief.

KSP’s Dry Ridge Post is investigating.

McDaniel is at the Grant County Detention Center.

Trooper Jones said one person was transported by air care. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/f0lPhLwMko — Payton Marshall (@paytontvnews) May 18, 2023

