Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Driver arrested in deadly head-on NKY crash, police say

He faces charges including OVI and vehicular homicide.
Kentucky State Police at the scene of a deadly crash in the 740 block of South Main Street/US-25.
Kentucky State Police at the scene of a deadly crash in the 740 block of South Main Street/US-25.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANT COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A man is behind bars on charges related to a deadly head-on crash in Williamstown, according to Kentucky State Police.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. on May 17 in the 740 block of South Main Street/US-25. The road was closed for more than four hours afterward.

One person died. A second person was transported by Air Care to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Neither victim has been identified, and the condition of the second person is unknown.

KSP on Monday announced the arrest of 32-year-old Daniel Jones McDaniel II on charges of OVI, vehicular homicide and criminal mischief.

Daniel Jones McDaniel II
Daniel Jones McDaniel II(Grant County Detention Center)

KSP’s Dry Ridge Post is investigating.

McDaniel is at the Grant County Detention Center.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Keenan Daniels, 45, of Cincinnati, died in a crash that shut down the Glendale Milford Road...
Driver killed in I-75 crash in Evendale identified
Jeremy Duncan, 42, was arrested and charged with murder in connection with a shooting that...
Police arrest suspect in connection with fatal East Price Hill shooting
OSP was at the scene of a fatal car accident in Highland County early Sunday morning.
Driver dies in Highland County crash, troopers say
Paul Mitchell
Charges announced against SWAT standoff suspect accused of opening fire on police

Latest News

Jimmy Burrow greets Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor during the the Inaugural Joe Burrow...
Joe Burrow holds inaugural golf fundraiser with some big-name guests
An artists rendering of a potential expansion to the Western & Southern Open in Mason.
‘Everyone’s attention is on this:’ Mason unveils plan to keep W&S Open in Greater Cincinnati
Tri-State Marine veteran in need of service dog raising money
Tri-State Marine veteran raising money to get needed service dog
A firefighter was taken to the hospital for evaluation while fighting a fire at an apartment...
Firefighter injured battling Green Township blaze