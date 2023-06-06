Driver killed in Dearborn County crash identified

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WXIX) - The driver killed in a June 4 crash on Stateline Road has been identified.

Gordon Justis, 60, of Lawrenceburg, died in the crash that happened around 10 p.m. just north of Megrue Drive, according to the Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office.

Justis was driving southbound on Stateline Road when he began to drift left, the sheriff’s office said.

His vehicle sideswiped a 16-year-old’s vehicle and then immediately collided with the front of a truck driven by a 20-year-old man, the sheriff’s office explained.

Bright EMS responded to the crash, but Justis was pronounced dead at the scene, sheriff’s officials say.

The other two drivers, who are both from West Harrison, were cooperative with the investigation, sheriff’s officials say.

Deputies asked Indiana State Police to respond with a reconstructionist to assist with the crash investigation.

