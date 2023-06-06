Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Fox caught on video swiping shoe, among many items taken from human neighbors

Baby foxes are causing mischief in the Pennsylvania town of Media. (Source: WPVI/TOM ACQUAROLA/DIANNE LADEN/CNN)
By WPVI staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEDIA, Pa. (WPVI) - The official start to summer is around the corner, which means mating season is in full swing for many animals, among them foxes.

Residents in one Pennsylvania town are dealing with mischief from some new fox pups.

Scavengers are scavenging once again, burrowing in backyards and pulling off familiar heists.

“Few pairs in, few pairs reunited with their owners,” said Tom Acquarola, who knows the foxes’ M.O. They chase shoes, baseball gloves and newspapers.

But rather than be an accomplice to their crimes, he and his wife are helping to reunite the stolen goods.

“I was just looking at my phone, and I popped onto Facebook. And I saw in one of my groups that someone found a whole bunch of shoes in their yard the night before and was posting pictures of the shoes,” Dianne Laden said.

She caught the culprit red-tailed and learned the identity of the swiper swiping her family’s shoes.

“I think we just need to keep our shoes inside,” Laden said, laughing.

Experts say it’s best to leave the cubs alone.

“Foxes are very curious and very playful and very smart. To them it’s a game,” said Leah Stallings, executive director of AARK Wildlife.

Late spring and summer is baby season, and while mom and dad are out hunting, the cubs are having fun.

“Foxes have discovered that humans just aren’t a problem, so they’re not afraid to be in close proximity to humans because they don’t really see us as dangerous,” Stallings aid.

As for Acquarola, he’s learned to share his yard. And in the last year, he’s perfected his answer to “What does the fox say?”

“Here it goes *screeches* ... something like that,” he said.

Experts said there are benefits to a fox in your yard. They’ll eat all the mice.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keenan Daniels, 45, of Cincinnati, died in a crash that shut down the Glendale Milford Road...
Driver killed in I-75 crash in Evendale identified
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Jimmy Burrow greets Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor during the the Inaugural Joe Burrow...
Joe Burrow holds inaugural golf fundraiser with some big name guests
A 60-year-old Lawrenceburg man is dead in an overnight crash in southeastern Indiana, according...
Fatal crash in Dearborn County
Kentucky State Police at the scene of a deadly crash in the 740 block of South Main Street/US-25.
Driver arrested in deadly head on NKY crash, police say

Latest News

FILE - Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II throws out a ceremonial first pitch before a...
At least 1 Cleveland Browns player robbed at gunpoint, police say
People carry an injured person away from a home that collapsed due to an earthquake in Jeremie,...
4.9 magnitude quake strikes southern Haiti; 4 dead, dozens injured
Bengals star Ja'Marr Chase and a young camper had some fun at the Joe Mixon Football Camp.
Ja’Marr Chase makes kid’s day at Joe Mixon Football Camp
Cleveland Browns players robbed at gunpoint downtown
The Hello Kitty mobile store is coming to Kenwood Mall on Sunday.
Hello Kitty Café Truck returns to Kenwood Mall