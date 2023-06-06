Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office handing out free Kia steering wheel locks

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says is making free steering wheel locks from Kia available to vehicle owners.

The cars are not equipped with push-button ignitions and immobilizing anti-theft devices. That has allowed thieves to easily steal them using just a screwdriver and a USB cord, creating a recent rash of auto thefts across the country, according to the Associated Press.

Requirements to receive a wheel lock are:

You must be a resident of a township or village patrolled by the sheriff’s office (proof required)

You must be the registered owner of the Kia with a steel key ignition (proof required; key fob and push button systems are not eligible)

Residents can come to the following districts Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to receive a lock:

District 1 - 11021 Hamilton Ave., Cincinnati, Ohio, 45231

District 3 - 8871 Weekly Ln., Cincinnati, Ohio, 45249

District 4 - 6943 Montgomery Rd., Cincinnati, Ohio, 45236

District 5 - 7954 Beechmont Ave., Cincinnati, Ohio, 45255

The sheriff’s office says once all of the locks have been handed out they will keep a list of those interested should they receive additional locks.

For more information, call (513) 825 -1500.

