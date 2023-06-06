Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office handing out free Kia steering wheel locks

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office will be handing out free steering wheel locks to Kia...
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office will be handing out free steering wheel locks to Kia owners who meet the requirements.(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says is making free steering wheel locks from Kia available to vehicle owners.

The cars are not equipped with push-button ignitions and immobilizing anti-theft devices. That has allowed thieves to easily steal them using just a screwdriver and a USB cord, creating a recent rash of auto thefts across the country, according to the Associated Press.

Kia, Hyundai settle class-action lawsuit after a rash of thefts due to security flaw

Requirements to receive a wheel lock are:

  • You must be a resident of a township or village patrolled by the sheriff’s office (proof required)
  • You must be the registered owner of the Kia with a steel key ignition (proof required; key fob and push button systems are not eligible)

Residents can come to the following districts Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to receive a lock:

  • District 1 - 11021 Hamilton Ave., Cincinnati, Ohio, 45231
  • District 3 - 8871 Weekly Ln., Cincinnati, Ohio, 45249
  • District 4 - 6943 Montgomery Rd., Cincinnati, Ohio, 45236
  • District 5 - 7954 Beechmont Ave., Cincinnati, Ohio, 45255

The sheriff’s office says once all of the locks have been handed out they will keep a list of those interested should they receive additional locks.

For more information, call (513) 825 -1500.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keenan Daniels, 45, of Cincinnati, died in a crash that shut down the Glendale Milford Road...
Driver killed in I-75 crash in Evendale identified
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Jimmy Burrow greets Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor during the the Inaugural Joe Burrow...
Joe Burrow holds inaugural golf fundraiser with some big name guests
Kentucky State Police at the scene of a deadly crash in the 740 block of South Main Street/US-25.
Driver arrested in deadly head on NKY crash, police say
A 60-year-old Lawrenceburg man is dead in an overnight crash in southeastern Indiana, according...
Fatal crash in Dearborn County

Latest News

U.S. News & World Report ranked Indian Hill High School No. 3 in Ohio, No. 106 in nation in 2019.
Indian Hill left ‘devastated’ after passing of beloved educator
The Boone County School District says being able to account for all our students is key to...
Student tracking device under consideration by Boone County School District
Joseph Cales, 62, of Goshen, succumbed to his injuries on June 6 following a motorcycle crash...
Motorcyclist dies following May crash in Clermont County
Cleveland Browns players robbed at gunpoint downtown