Hello Kitty Café Truck returns to Kenwood Mall

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A childhood fictional character’s café truck is continuing its 2023 tour across the U.S., and one of its stopping points is in the Tri-State area.

The Hello Kitty Café Truck will return to Kenwood Mall on June 10 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. out in front of the Cheesecake Factory.

Hello Kitty fans will find edible treats and limited-edition merch, such as the new Hello Kitty Café Hoodie, cup plush, t-shirt and more.

Hello Kitty fans can purchase a few sweet treats and merch from the mobile café this weekend. (Hello Kitty)

After Cincinnati, the mobile café will head to the Chicago area on June 17 and 24.

The character’s mobile shop has been around since 2014 traveling to more than 100 cities coast-to-coast.

The store only takes credit/debit payments.

