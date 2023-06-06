Indian Hill left ‘devastated’ after passing of beloved educator

INDIAN HILL, Ohio (WXIX) - The Indian Hill community is mourning the sudden loss of Indian Hill High School Choir and Theater Director Jeff Clark.

Clark died on Tuesday, just a month after he received a stage-four colon cancer diagnosis. He said in blog post he began feeling ill in March during a trip to Europe with his choir students.

He discovered it was colon cancer after a biopsy on May 19. His loved ones described the cancer as “extremely fast growing.”

“We are devastated, with our students, our parents, and our community, at the loss of this passionate educator, who offered our students incredible, unparalleled experiences in the arts,” said Indian Hill School District CEO/Superintendent Kirk Koennecke. “Our hearts are with Mr. Clark’s family.”

Clark joined the district in 2016. Over his tenure at Indian Hill, according to a district spokesperson, Clark earned the love and admiration of his pupils and their parents,

Many of those he impacted left comments on a blogging site dedicated to chronicling Clark’s battle with cancer. A post on Monday that said his family had transferred him to hospice care has more than 200 comments as of this writing.

Said one commenter, “Thank you for believing in me and sharing the gift of music and friendship. You helped me feel seen and valued and created an environment filled with love. A place where we could all be ourselves and make music together. You have always inspired me and I know you will continue to do so. The impact you have made in all of our lives is incredible and I’m so grateful for you. I hope you can feel the love and compassion that you have given all of us.”

Grief counselors will be at the high school for students and staff on Wednesday and Thursday.

A celebration of life will be held on Thursday at 7 p.m. at the high school.

