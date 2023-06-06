Ja’Marr Chase makes kid’s day at Joe Mixon Football Camp

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A camper at the Joe Mixon Football Camp had a day he will never forget after lining up against Bengals star Ja’Marr Chase.

The young camper gave Chase a little taste of Uno’s own medicine by running around him and catching the pass.

The camper did not hit the griddy, Chase’s signature touchdown celebration, but instead did a backflip.

Mixon and the entire camp erupted with cheers.

Chase was not going to be outdone as he lined up against the young camper and put on a show for everyone watching.

It was Chase’s celebration that will make every Bengals fans’ hearts skip a beat: he did a back flip just as the camper had done in front of him.

Mixon and all the campers cheered with excitement as Chase returned to his signature griddy celebration.

