Ja’Marr Chase makes kid’s day at Joe Mixon Football Camp

Bengals star Ja'Marr Chase and a young camper had some fun at the Joe Mixon Football Camp.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A camper at the Joe Mixon Football Camp had a day he will never forget after lining up against Bengals star Ja’Marr Chase.

The young camper gave Chase a little taste of Uno’s own medicine by running around him and catching the pass.

The camper did not hit the griddy, Chase’s signature touchdown celebration, but instead did a backflip.

Mixon and the entire camp erupted with cheers.

Chase was not going to be outdone as he lined up against the young camper and put on a show for everyone watching.

It was Chase’s celebration that will make every Bengals fans’ hearts skip a beat: he did a back flip just as the camper had done in front of him.

Mixon and all the campers cheered with excitement as Chase returned to his signature griddy celebration.

Bengals star Ja'Marr Chase did more than the griddy at Joe Mixon's Football Camp.

Bengals star Ja'Marr Chase and a young camper had some fun at the Joe Mixon Football Camp.
