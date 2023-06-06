Contests
Joe Burrow holds inaugural golf fundraiser with some big-name guests

Jimmy Burrow greets Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor during the the Inaugural Joe Burrow...
Jimmy Burrow greets Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor during the the Inaugural Joe Burrow Foundation Golf Invitational Monday, June 5, 2023 at Cold Stream Country Cub.(Shae Combs | Provided)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hard to fly under the radar with a roster like this, but Joe Burrow managed it on the links Monday afternoon.

Burrow hosted the inaugural Joe Burrow Foundation Golf Invitational at Coldstream Country Club Monday afternoon.

The sold-out field raised money for Burrow’s foundation, which aims to help families struggling to make ends meet by giving them resources to address youth mental health and food insecurity.

Some high-profile golfers joined the event, including LSU head football coach Brian Kelly, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor nd ESPN commentator Kirk Herbstreit.

The inaugural Joe Burrow Foundation Golf Invitational was held today at Coldstream Country Club with a sold out field of golfers raising money for the mission of the Foundation.

The foundation’s “From the Bayou to Greater Cincinnati: Let’s Do Good” campaign runs through Tuesday.

The campaign pits fans from Cincinnati against those from Louisiana with proceeds benefiting the foundation. Donate by purchasing select Burrow-themed apparel from Ohio-based Where I’m From here.

