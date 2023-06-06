Latonia Bait and Tackle still going strong after 60 years
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Keeping a small business running is no easy task, but one Tri-State shop has been going for more than 60 years.
FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell takes you inside Latonia Bait and Tackle.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.