'Life is Good Today': Reds fan stands for anyone living with ALS

On Lou Gehrig Day, Jim Bowman, a Cincinnati Reds with ALS, threw out the first pitch at Great...
On Lou Gehrig Day, Jim Bowman, a Cincinnati Reds with ALS, threw out the first pitch at Great American Ball Park and received a standing ovation.
By Joe Danneman
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - June 2 is not an ordinary day in Major League Baseball, it is Lou Gehrig Day.

Each year, the league honors the life of the iconic Iron Horse and those living with the disease that cut Gehrig’s career short.

On Lou Gehrig Day, a Cincinnati Reds with ALS threw out the first pitch at Great American Ball Park and received a standing ovation.

FOX19 NOW Sports Director Joe Danneman shares Jim Bowman’s story.

A first pitch and a standing ovation at Great American Ball Park for a man living with ALS.

