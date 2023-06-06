‘Life is Good Today’: Reds fan stands for anyone living with ALS

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - June 2 is not an ordinary day in Major League Baseball, it is Lou Gehrig Day.

Each year, the league honors the life of the iconic Iron Horse and those living with the disease that cut Gehrig’s career short.

On Lou Gehrig Day, a Cincinnati Reds with ALS threw out the first pitch at Great American Ball Park and received a standing ovation.

FOX19 NOW Sports Director Joe Danneman shares Jim Bowman’s story.

A first pitch and a standing ovation at Great American Ball Park for a man living with ALS.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.