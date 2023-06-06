Motorcyclist dies following May crash in Clermont County

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A Goshen man has died as a result of a motorcycle crash in Wayne Township, Clermont County on May 23.

Joseph Cales, 62, was headed northwest on Newtonsville Road near Lake Drive around 7 p.m. when his motorcycle failed to negotiate a curve, a preliminary investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol revealed.

Cales was thrown from a 2006 Harley Davidson Street Glide before it ended up off the right side of the roadway, a news release from OSHP said.

Cales was flown to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

He died as a result of his injuries on June 6, according to a news release from OSHP.

The crash remains under investigation.

