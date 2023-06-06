Oil spill closes busy Cincinnati road for hours

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A busy Cincinnati road off Interstate 75 has been shut down for hours and will remain closed through at least the morning rush Tuesday due to a large oil spill overnight, police say.

All lanes on Mitchell Avenue are closed west of the highway due to “a good amount” of oil leaking from a truck onto the road just before 11 p.m. Monday, according to police.

“There’s a good amount of it on the road. Cars were turning sideways when they hit it before so we shut it down. It is really slippery,” police tell FOX19 NOW.

The Columbus-based company that owns the truck is coming to clean up the oil but indicated they cannot arrive before 5 a.m., District 5 police say.

Once the company arrives, it’s unclear how long the cleanup will take.

The Ohio Department of Transportation responded quickly late Monday but a city Hazmat crew that also was notified opted not to come out because, according to police, the oil remains only on the road and has not run off into the sewers.

FOX19 NOW has a crew live at the scene and will continue to update this breaking story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.