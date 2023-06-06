Police: Man attacks family during racist tirade in Sharonville

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman says she no longer feels safe in her own community after an attack police believe was racially motivated.

Last Friday around midnight, police say Vitalino Temaj parked his car on Algiers Drive in Sharonville and started yelling at the Carrillo family.

Erika Carrillo says they didn’t know the man and ignored him, at which point, according to police, Temaj left his car and began fighting with the family.

“We were here in the yard, like, mom, kids and brother,” Erika said. “He just came out of nowhere saying things.”

Erika recalls Temaj saying making racially derogatory comments: “Saying things like, ‘Guatemalans are better than Mexicans,’ and, ‘We shouldn’t be here.’”

That, Erika says, is when she and her brother asked him to leave. Police say things then took a violent turn.

Erika’s brother says in the 911 call a “really drunk” man came to the house and started hitting his brother. “He came up to me and started scratching my face,” he told the call taker.

Said Erika, “He wouldn’t leave, and he went at my brother, scratching his face. He put his hand in my brother’s face and wouldn’t let go of my brother’s face, so my brother had to punch him in his face, because he was really drunk.”

Temaj’s mugshot shows bruising across the man’s face.

Erika says she succeeded in getting her brother off him, after which her family pinned him against a car until police arrived.

“I was holding him down, and that’s when he kept telling me, ‘Get off of me, fat lady!’ That’s when my daughter came out, that’s 11, and when she came out, she got mad because he punched me in my stomach, and he kicked my daughter in her knee,” Erika said.

Police sent Temaj to a hospital before he was transferred to the Hamilton County Justice Center.

The family says no one was seriously hurt. They say they don’t want to see him in jail but do want to get a restraining order against him.

