Reds call up top prospect Elly De La Cruz
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Reds have called up their top prospect, Elly De La Cruz, to the big league.
The switch-hitting shortstop has become a highlight machine with his moonshot home runs while playing AAA ball in Louisville.
Just 21 years old, De La Cruz is the No. 4 ranked prospect across all of baseball, according to MLB.com.
De La Cruz is big for a shortstop as he stands 6′5″, which draws comparison to another young NL Central star in the Pittsburgh Pirates’ Oneil Cruz.
His towering home runs light up Twitter on a seemingly nightly basis.
It is more than just power that makes De La Cruz a prized prospect.
His talent across all aspects of the game gives him the chance to become a five-tool star.
De La Cruz scouting grades from MLB.com:
- Hitting: 55
- Power: 60
- Running: 70
- Arm: 60
- Fielding: 55
The Reds shared the video of the moment De La Cruz found out he was going to Cincinnati.
The Reds host the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday at Great American Ball Park. First pitch is at 7:10 p.m.
