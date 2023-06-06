Reds call up top prospect Elly De La Cruz

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Reds have called up their top prospect, Elly De La Cruz, to the big league.

The switch-hitting shortstop has become a highlight machine with his moonshot home runs while playing AAA ball in Louisville.

Just 21 years old, De La Cruz is the No. 4 ranked prospect across all of baseball, according to MLB.com.

De La Cruz is big for a shortstop as he stands 6′5″, which draws comparison to another young NL Central star in the Pittsburgh Pirates’ Oneil Cruz.

His towering home runs light up Twitter on a seemingly nightly basis.

"The legend of Elly De La Cruz just continues to grow."



The No. 1 @Reds prospect crushes a 432 ft. walk-off homer -- his 11th big fly of the year for the @LouisvilleBats: pic.twitter.com/aM2uSZ8UYG — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) May 31, 2023

He makes it look easy!



Top @Reds prospect Elly De La Cruz popped one up ... and out for his 12th home run for the @LouisvilleBats: pic.twitter.com/Frf1iuQUFZ — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 3, 2023

It is more than just power that makes De La Cruz a prized prospect.

His talent across all aspects of the game gives him the chance to become a five-tool star.

De La Cruz scouting grades from MLB.com:

Hitting: 55

Power: 60

Running: 70

Arm: 60

Fielding: 55

Just 21 for the 2023 season, he’s the kind of player who should have no ceiling placed on him, with the chance to be a true five-tool All-Star sooner rather than later.

The Reds shared the video of the moment De La Cruz found out he was going to Cincinnati.

“Your bags are here. You gotta go to Cincinnati.” pic.twitter.com/xLY872QY98 — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) June 6, 2023

The Reds host the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday at Great American Ball Park. First pitch is at 7:10 p.m.

