Criminal charges pending after ‘severe’ vandalism at Taylor High School, district says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An investigation is underway after an incident of vandalism at Taylor High School, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

A parent who spoke Monday night on the condition of anonymity says she’s frustrated because her child, whom she says wasn’t involved in the incident, wasn’t able to walk at graduation because of the accusations.

“For you to tell me that he’s not allowed to walk because of some assumptions that are being made and you have not had a conversation with either one of us has me questioning a lot of things,” the parent said. “So I was very upset.”

Three Rivers Local School District Communications Director Lisa Whitley says there are eye-witness accounts as well as video evidence and students statements about the incident that happened on May 19.

She gave FOX19 a copy of the district letter sent to parents stating that the campus was “severely vandalized” that day with vulgar messages written in graffiti, foul language with inappropriate images, caution tape wrapped around entrances and garbage cans emptied around the property.

The parent showed us a follow-up email from Whitley sent to the district on May 24 that stated:

“Eight Taylor students were implicated as participating in the vandalism while two individuals are enrolled in different school districts. Criminal charges for vandalism and trespassing are pending with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department as they continue to investigate this incident.

The message says the eight students were not allowed to attend graduation at the request of law eforcement.

The parent says investigators have provided no proof that her child was involved.

She says she’s left with many questions two weeks later.

“I want it to stop. I want my child to be able to move on and not have this hanging over his head or worry about him,” she said. “I don’t want people to keep slandering his name.”

Whitley says all the evidence been turned over to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office says it cannot comment on the active investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.