Spotty Showers Late Tonight

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Temperatures climb through the afternoon into the mid 80s under cloudy and hazy skies with the wildfire smoke still sticking in our area.

A cold front comes through the Tri-State late Tuesday evening and bring some showers to the area, breaking the dry streak we have seen as well as helping to move the smoke out of the area. Lows in the upper 50s, dropping continuously with the cold front.

Light and spotty showers continue early Wednesday morning and should move out before the morning commute. Temperatures do drop into the mid 70s for Wednesday and cloud cover decreases through the day with low humidity values. Lows also drop into the low 50s for Wednesday and Thursday. Thursday sees high 70s under partly cloudy skies.

The warm-up continues with Friday’s temperatures rising into the 80s again and Saturday returning to the mid 80s with cloud cover increasing through the day. Sunday sees the return of precipitation chances with more widespread showers and possibly some isolated thunderstorms associated with another cold front coming into the Tri-State. Temperatures drop again at the beginning of next week, returning to the upper 70s for Monday.

