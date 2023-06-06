Student tracking device under consideration by Boone County School District

BOONE COUNT, Ky. (WXIX) - All parents of pre-k through 12th-grade students in the Boone County School District could soon have the ability to keep track of where their child is.

The tracking device comes in the form of a microchip ID that students would swipe when they get on the bus.

Last school year, the Boone County School Board voted on a two-phase project to keep track of the students.

Phase One: The MyView app that parents can download to see where their child’s school bus is located.

Phase Two: The ZPass which is a microchip added to students’ ID badge.

According to the school district, the ZPass contains a passive RFID chip, which means the card cannot be activated or used by someone else.

The chip cannot be used to track a student as it simply indicates if a student is on a bus or not.

Aaron Gillum has a 9-year-old son in Boone County Schools and says he has worked as an IT security professional for 25 years.

“The school district had not contacted the state authority on safety and implementation and everything before seemingly making this decision already,” Gillum claims.

The Boone County School District says card readers stay in what is essentially a sleep mode function until direct contact with a student card is made.

They further explained, “This functionality is similar to what many in the workplace experience daily with employee identification cards that are used to scan into buildings, open specific doors, activate time clocks, etc.”

Gillum says as far as he knows, there has been no vetting done of the devices or the contractor that is supplying them.

“We’re going to put these tracker chips on all our kids,” says Gillum. “In those things, there’s financial information because credit cards are present from parents paying for things. There’s Medicaid information, there’s educational history. There’s all of this wealth of information which really makes it a prime hacker target.”

The Boone County School District says being able to account for all our students is key to maintaining the safest environment possible.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.