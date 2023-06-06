Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Truck hauling livestock trailer catches fire, closes SB I-275 at I-74

Southbound Interstate 275 is open again at I-74 after a vehicle fire closed it during the...
Southbound Interstate 275 is open again at I-74 after a vehicle fire closed it during the morning rush Tuesday.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITEWATER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Southbound Interstate 275 is open again at I-74 after a vehicle fire closed it during the morning rush Tuesday.

A pickup truck hauling a livestock trailer caught fire at about 6:15 a.m. Tuesday, Hamilton County dispatchers confirm.

No injuries were reported.

The highway reopened just before 7 a.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keenan Daniels, 45, of Cincinnati, died in a crash that shut down the Glendale Milford Road...
Driver killed in I-75 crash in Evendale identified
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Paul Mitchell
Charges announced against SWAT standoff suspect accused of opening fire on police
A 60-year-old Lawrenceburg man is dead in an overnight crash in southeastern Indiana, according...
Fatal crash in Dearborn County
Abby Michaels
Driver intentionally drove on wrong side of I-75 in crash that killed 3, prosecution claims

Latest News

West Mitchell Avenue off Interstate 75 is shut down for the next several hours due to an oil...
Oil spill closes busy Cincinnati road for hours
Frank's First Alert Forecast Update
Police investigate vandalism incident at Taylor High School
Criminal charges pending after ‘severe’ vandalism at Taylor High School, district says
Cincinnati DoorDash driver's car stolen with her dog inside
Cincinnati DoorDash driver’s car stolen with her dog inside