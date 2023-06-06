Truck hauling livestock trailer catches fire, closes SB I-275 at I-74

WHITEWATER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Southbound Interstate 275 is open again at I-74 after a vehicle fire closed it during the morning rush Tuesday.

A pickup truck hauling a livestock trailer caught fire at about 6:15 a.m. Tuesday, Hamilton County dispatchers confirm.

No injuries were reported.

The highway reopened just before 7 a.m.

Traffic is moving again now at 74 & 275, after a pick-up truck carrying a livestock trailer caught fire. Fire is out, no injuries. Updates LIVE @FOX19 #TheTrafficGuy #FirstAlertTraffic pic.twitter.com/4M6hSdCrRG — Stef DiPietrantonio (@StefDFOX19Now) June 6, 2023

