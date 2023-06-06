Truck hauling livestock trailer catches fire, closes SB I-275 at I-74
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WHITEWATER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Southbound Interstate 275 is open again at I-74 after a vehicle fire closed it during the morning rush Tuesday.
A pickup truck hauling a livestock trailer caught fire at about 6:15 a.m. Tuesday, Hamilton County dispatchers confirm.
No injuries were reported.
The highway reopened just before 7 a.m.
