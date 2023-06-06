WATCH: Elly De La Cruz’s first hit in MLB is the Reds’ hardest-hit ball all season

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Elly De La Cruz, the Reds’ top prospect, scalded a double to the wall in the third inning Tuesday night at Great American Ball Park for his first major league hit.

He also walked in the first and scored.

His stand-up double came off the bat at 112 mph, the hardest-hit ball by a Cincinnati Red in 2023.

He also has the fastest sprint speed of any Reds baserunner at 30.4 feet/second, according to JJ Cooper with Baseball America.

Elly De La Cruz's first big league hit came off the bat at 112 mph...



Congrats, @ellylacocoa18‼️ pic.twitter.com/tSwaeRQe3V — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) June 7, 2023

There's not one word to describe him or players to compare him to.



Elly De La Cruz is Elly De La Cruz. pic.twitter.com/6J8XWYSR4o — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) June 7, 2023

Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz tosses his bat as he watches his double against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the third inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) @AP pic.twitter.com/70aRiqZWtV — Doster (@aarondoster) June 7, 2023

The Reds De La Cruz to the big league earlier Tuesday, marking a momentous moment in the youth emergence in Cincinnati.

De La Cruz made his MLB debut Tuesday at third base and is batting cleanup for the Reds against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Just 21 years old, De La Cruz is the No. 1 ranked prospect by ESPN and the No. 4 ranked prospect by MLB.com.

De La Cruz stands 6′5″, which draws comparison to another young NL Central star in the Pittsburgh Pirates’ Oneil Cruz.

The switch-hitting infielder born in the Dominican Republic has become a highlight machine with his moonshot home runs while playing AAA ball in Louisville.

"The legend of Elly De La Cruz just continues to grow."



The No. 1 @Reds prospect crushes a 432 ft. walk-off homer -- his 11th big fly of the year for the @LouisvilleBats: pic.twitter.com/aM2uSZ8UYG — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) May 31, 2023

He makes it look easy!



Top @Reds prospect Elly De La Cruz popped one up ... and out for his 12th home run for the @LouisvilleBats: pic.twitter.com/Frf1iuQUFZ — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 3, 2023

He said Tuesday during his introductory press conference that while he cannot promise home runs, he can promise to give 100% effort to the team.

It is more than just power that makes De La Cruz a prized prospect.

His talent across all aspects of the game gives him the chance to become a five-tool star.

De La Cruz scouting grades from MLB.com:

Hitting: 55

Power: 60

Running: 70

Arm: 60

Fielding: 55

Just 21 for the 2023 season, he’s the kind of player who should have no ceiling placed on him, with the chance to be a true five-tool All-Star sooner rather than later.

He played in 38 games for the Reds AAA affiliate in Louisville in 2023.

Over that time, De La Cruz batted .297, hit 12 home runs, drove in 36 runs and had 11 stolen bases. He also had a .977 fielding percentage at shortstop.

The Reds shared the video of the moment De La Cruz found out he was going to Cincinnati.

“Your bags are here. You gotta go to Cincinnati.” pic.twitter.com/xLY872QY98 — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) June 6, 2023

The Reds and Dodgers get underway from Great American Ball Park at 7:10 p.m.

