7-year-old Cincinnati girl recovering after being shot in the stomach

Taylor Carr was shot while playing outside last Saturday night.
By Rob Williams
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The number of juveniles shot in Cincinnati continues to spike in 2023, with 32 already shot just five months into the year.

On Saturday night, 7-year-old Taylor Carr became the latest.

Taylor was shot in the stomach while playing outside in a courtyard in the 3700 block of Reading Road in North Avondale, police say.

The young girl, who is about to turn 8, is recovering at home with her family after being released from the hospital.

FOX19′s Rob Williams interviewed Taylor’s mother on Tuesday.

