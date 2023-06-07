Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Actress Shannen Doherty says cancer has spread to her brain

In this Nov. 14, 2015 file photo, Shannen Doherty attends the 4th Annual Baby2Baby Gala in...
In this Nov. 14, 2015 file photo, Shannen Doherty attends the 4th Annual Baby2Baby Gala in Culver City, Calif.(John Salangsang | John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Actress Shannen Doherty says her cancer has spread to her brain.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, the 52-year-old actress shared a video of herself receiving treatment, saying her CT scans on Jan. 5 showed cancer in her brain.

Doherty said her first round of radiation took place on Jan. 12.

“My fear is obvious. I am extremely claustrophobic and there was a lot going on in my life,” Doherty wrote in the video’s caption. “I am fortunate to have great doctors like Dr. Amin (Mirhadi) and the amazing techs at Cedar Sinai. But that fear…. the turmoil….. the timing of it all…. This is what cancer can look like.”

The actress, best known for her television roles in “Little House on the Prairie,” “Charmed” and “Beverly Hills, 90210,” was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, which went into remission two years later. The cancer returned in 2020.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmy Burrow greets Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor during the the Inaugural Joe Burrow...
PHOTOS: Joe Burrow’s inaugural golf fundraiser brings in huge sum for charity
Cincinnati police are investigating why two small children were alone and wandering the street...
Cincinnati police investigate why 2 small children were wandering street alone at 2 a.m.
Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz, right, is greeted by Matt McLain after they scored on a...
WATCH: Elly De La Cruz’s first hit in MLB is the Reds’ hardest-hit ball all season
Police investigate vandalism incident at Taylor High School
Criminal charges pending after ‘severe’ vandalism at Taylor High School, district says
Man arrested after reports of assault, trespassing in Sharonville
Police: Man attacks family during racist tirade in Sharonville

Latest News

Springfield Township Police responded to a robbery at the Winton Road Fifth Third Bank Saturday...
UC Air Care responds to woman shot in Clermont County, sheriff says
FILE - Peter Moloney, of Moloney Family Funeral Homes in Lake Ronkonkoma, N.Y., rides his...
Owner of funeral homes accused of spraying insecticide at cops, assaulting media at Jan. 6 riot
Susan Louise Lorincz was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of her neighbor.
White woman who fatally shot Black neighbor arrested in Florida
PSG's Lionel Messi kicks a corner shot during the French League One soccer match between Paris...
Lionel Messi says he’s joining Major League Soccer’s Inter Miami after exit from Paris Saint-Germain
FILE - Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson stands as she and members of the Supreme Court...
Justice Jackson reports flowers from Oprah and designer clothing as Thomas and Alito delay filing disclosures