Cincinnati police investigate why 2 small children were wandering street alone at 2 a.m.

Cincinnati police are investigating why two small children were alone and wandering the street wearing only their diapers early Wednesday.(Cincinnati Police Department)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:29 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating why two small children were alone and wandering the street wearing only their diapers early Wednesday.

The 4-year-old boy and a 2-year-old girl were spotted walking in the area of East Tower Drive in Westwood around 2 a.m.

By 6 a.m., police asked the public to help find their parents or guardians.

Just before 8:30 a.m., police announced the mother was located.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to call the police at 513-352-3542.

