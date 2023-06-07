Cincinnati police investigate why 2 small children were wandering street alone at 2 a.m.

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating why two small children were alone and wandering the street wearing only their diapers early Wednesday.

The 4-year-old boy and a 2-year-old girl were spotted walking in the area of East Tower Drive in Westwood around 2 a.m.

By 6 a.m., police asked the public to help find their parents or guardians.

Just before 8:30 a.m., police announced the mother was located.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to call the police at 513-352-3542.

BREAKING: Cincinnati Police looking for guardians of this 2-year-old girl & 4-year-old boy found wandering early this morning around East Tower Drive in Westwood @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/a4MeI00Ke4 — Jordan Vilines (@JordanVilinesTV) June 7, 2023

