Cincinnati police search for parents of 2 young children found alone wandering in street

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are searching for the parents or guardians of two small children found alone and wandering the street wearing only their diapers early Wednesday.

A 4-year-old boy and a 2-year-old girl were spotted walking in the area of East Tower Drive in Westwood around 2 a.m., according to a police spokesman.

Anyone who recognizes these children or has any information about this case is urged to call the police at 513-352-3542.

BREAKING: Cincinnati Police looking for guardians of this 2-year-old girl & 4-year-old boy found wandering early this morning around East Tower Drive in Westwood @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/a4MeI00Ke4 — Jordan Vilines (@JordanVilinesTV) June 7, 2023

