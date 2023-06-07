Cincinnati police search for parents of 2 young children found alone wandering in street at 2 a.m.

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are searching for the parents or guardians of two small children found wandering in the street in Westwood early Wednesday.

A 4-year-old boy and a 2-year-old girl were found walking in the area of East Tower Drive around 2 a.m., according to a police spokesman.

Anyone who recognizes these children or has any information about this is urged to call the police at 513-352-3542.

