Cincinnati police search for parents of 2 young children found alone wandering in street at 2 a.m.

Cincinnati police are searching for the parents or guardians of two small children, 4 and 2,...
Cincinnati police are searching for the parents or guardians of two small children, 4 and 2, found wandering in the area of East Tower Drive in Westwood about 2 a.m. Wednesday.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:29 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are searching for the parents or guardians of two small children found wandering in the street in Westwood early Wednesday.

A 4-year-old boy and a 2-year-old girl were found walking in the area of East Tower Drive around 2 a.m., according to a police spokesman.

Anyone who recognizes these children or has any information about this is urged to call the police at 513-352-3542.

