Cincinnati police search for parents of 2 young children found alone wandering in street at 2 a.m.
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:29 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are searching for the parents or guardians of two small children found wandering in the street in Westwood early Wednesday.
A 4-year-old boy and a 2-year-old girl were found walking in the area of East Tower Drive around 2 a.m., according to a police spokesman.
Anyone who recognizes these children or has any information about this is urged to call the police at 513-352-3542.
