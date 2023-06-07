Coroner: Northern Kentucky man found dead in Trotwood, Ohio

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A death investigation is underway after a 19-year-old from Northern Kentucky was found dead in Trotwood, Ohio, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner’s sheet indicates that Mamoudou Diallo, of Florence, Kentucky, died June 5 at Madison Lakes.

On June 4, crews from the Trotwood Police and Fire Department were dispatched to the lake for a possible drowning.

After hours of searching, rescue crews located and recovered a victim from the water on June 5 around 10 a.m., Trotwood Police Sgt. Kimberly Delong said.

“This lake appears very inviting but there are ‘No Swimming’ signs posted throughout the park and surrounding the lake,” Sgt. Delong explained. “The water is very dangerous with large amounts of vegetation and undercurrents that you cannot see from the surface.”

According to the coroner’s office, Diallo died at 10:15 a.m. that same day, however, his cause of death has yet to be determined.

This is an ongoing investigation.

