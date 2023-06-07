Former Cincinnati Councilman Jeff Pastor to plead guilty in corruption case

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Former City Councilman Jeff Pastor is expected to walk into a federal courtroom Wednesday and plead guilty to a charge of honest services wire fraud.

He will become the third Cincinnati City Council Member to plead out and/or be found guilty of corruption in a series of corruption cases federal authorities launched in 2017.

U.S. Judge Matthew McFarland is being asked to formally sign off on Pastor’s plea deal with prosecutors.

Pastor, a Republican, was indicted in November 2020 on charges of bribery, extortion, wire fraud, money laundering and more related to his role on the council, from which he voluntarily resigned in November 2020 following his arrest.

Pastor has remained free on his own recognizance throughout the case.

According to federal cout records, Pastor solicited and received $55,000 in bribes between August 2018 and February 2019 in exchange for favorable action on development projects that council was considering.

Federal authorities have said he was only six months into his first term as a council member when he sought his first bribe.

His business partner at the time, Tyran Marshall, arranged for some payments and set up a nonprofit that Pastor used to “sanitize” money from the alleged bribes, federal records show.

Marshall was indicted on charges of conspiring to commit wire fraud, bribery, attempted extortion and money laundering.

He has pleaded not guilty and also remained free.

Federal authorities had more on-camera and audio recodings evidence against Pastor than what they showed jurors during Sitenfeld’s corruption trial last summer.

Pastor and Sittenfeld’s cases are separate, federal officials say.

Sittenfeld’s attorney, Charles H. Rittgers, revealed while cross-examining the lead FBI agent on Cincinnati corruption cases, Nathan Holbrook, that FBI agents shelled out $100,000 to take another elected official (Pastor) on a trip to Miami in 2018 with former Cincinnati Bengal turned developer Chinedum Ndukwe, a paid FBI informant.

The group flew down on a private plane, stayed in a “nice” hotel, dined at “fancy restaurants,” drank “expensive” liquor, cruised on a yacht and visited a “high-end strip club” called Tootsie’s Cabaret, according to Rittgers.

Sittenfeld didn’t go on the trip to Miami, or to other destinations like Nashville and Las Vegas that agents offered to take him to.

After Rittgers finished questioning Holbrook, Deputy Criminal Chief Emily Glatfelter asked Holbrook on re-direct to define how the FBI classifies public corruption investigations after one of Rittgers questioned the cost to taxpayers.

It’s a top national security priority for the agency nationwide, Holbrook responded.

Public corruption is “the number one criminal priority” in the Cincinnati area because elected officials are in the public trust, he testified on June 27, 2022.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.