Hazy with clearing skies Wednesday afternoon

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A few light showers early mainly southwest of Cincinnati will move out of the FOX19 NOW viewing area in the early afternoon, otherwise a dry Wednesday is on tap with skies becoming sunny and afternoon highs in the mid 70s.

Areas of smoke and haze will linger in the tri-state in the early afternoon, though by tonight the smoke will move out. Air quality is still unhealthy for sensitive groups - so if you have heart or lung issues, kids and older adults should limit their time outside today.

Thursday will start off chilly in the upper 40s and low 50s followed by abundant sunshine with highs in the mid 70s.

Temperatures will continue to increase going into the weekend with highs in the upper 70s Friday and low-to-mid 80s on Saturday.

A front closes into the tri-state on Sunday with scattered showers beginning in the afternoon and continue through Monday morning.

Highs will be in the 70s and lows will be in the 50s early next week.

